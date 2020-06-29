7680 MELISSA CT N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath townhome with over 1300 sq ft and fenced backyard. Come in and see the brand new floors, new lights, new paint, newer HVAC, and new ceiling fans in each bedroom. Laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups. Fenced backyard. End Unit which gives you a bigger backyard area and less neighbors. *Shed will have a new floor and paint job before move in. *Stove will be replaced with a current white one before move in.*Bonus Amenity* An additional $12.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Section 8 Voucher accepted.