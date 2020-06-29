All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

7680 MELISSA CT N

7680 Melissa Court North · No Longer Available
Location

7680 Melissa Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath townhome with over 1300 sq ft and fenced backyard. Come in and see the brand new floors, new lights, new paint, newer HVAC, and new ceiling fans in each bedroom. Laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups. Fenced backyard. End Unit which gives you a bigger backyard area and less neighbors. *Shed will have a new floor and paint job before move in. *Stove will be replaced with a current white one before move in.*Bonus Amenity* An additional $12.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Section 8 Voucher accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7680 MELISSA CT N have any available units?
7680 MELISSA CT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7680 MELISSA CT N have?
Some of 7680 MELISSA CT N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7680 MELISSA CT N currently offering any rent specials?
7680 MELISSA CT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7680 MELISSA CT N pet-friendly?
No, 7680 MELISSA CT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7680 MELISSA CT N offer parking?
Yes, 7680 MELISSA CT N offers parking.
Does 7680 MELISSA CT N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7680 MELISSA CT N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7680 MELISSA CT N have a pool?
No, 7680 MELISSA CT N does not have a pool.
Does 7680 MELISSA CT N have accessible units?
No, 7680 MELISSA CT N does not have accessible units.
Does 7680 MELISSA CT N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7680 MELISSA CT N has units with dishwashers.

