7593 Raborn Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Jacksonville's westside has been completely remodeled and updated is ready for a great tenant to call this home! The property has all brand new flooring, fresh paint, new window blinds, and updated fixtures. Indoor laundry and amazing updated bathrooms are going to make this home go quick. Enjoy the great Florida weather with a covered patio in the back and a raised deck with tons of shade.



NO PETS ALLOWED, Including Pet Sitting. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A MINIMUM PREFERRED CREDIT SCORE of 600 and at least 3.5 times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.