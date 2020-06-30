All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

7593 Raborn Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Jacksonville's westside has been completely remodeled and updated is ready for a great tenant to call this home! The property has all brand new flooring, fresh paint, new window blinds, and updated fixtures. Indoor laundry and amazing updated bathrooms are going to make this home go quick. Enjoy the great Florida weather with a covered patio in the back and a raised deck with tons of shade.

NO PETS ALLOWED, Including Pet Sitting. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A MINIMUM PREFERRED CREDIT SCORE of 600 and at least 3.5 times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7593 Raborn Lane have any available units?
7593 Raborn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7593 Raborn Lane have?
Some of 7593 Raborn Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7593 Raborn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7593 Raborn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7593 Raborn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7593 Raborn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7593 Raborn Lane offer parking?
No, 7593 Raborn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7593 Raborn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7593 Raborn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7593 Raborn Lane have a pool?
No, 7593 Raborn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7593 Raborn Lane have accessible units?
No, 7593 Raborn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7593 Raborn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7593 Raborn Lane has units with dishwashers.

