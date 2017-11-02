All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:18 PM

7588 SAN JOSE BLVD

7588 San Jose Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7588 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Monclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully furnished freshly remodeled home available for long term or short term rental with or without furniture. Rent starts from $2,900 per month for a 12 month lease. Other lease terms are available and are subject to lease negotiation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD have any available units?
7588 SAN JOSE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD have?
Some of 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7588 SAN JOSE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD offers parking.
Does 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD have a pool?
No, 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD has units with dishwashers.

