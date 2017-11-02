7588 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Monclair
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully furnished freshly remodeled home available for long term or short term rental with or without furniture. Rent starts from $2,900 per month for a 12 month lease. Other lease terms are available and are subject to lease negotiation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7588 SAN JOSE BLVD have any available units?
7588 SAN JOSE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.