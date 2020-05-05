757 Indigo Run Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 4/2 Custom Home in North Creek - This is a beautiful 4/2 Home with front porch, plantation shutters, separate dinning, kitchen w breakfast bar, breakfast room open to large family room with fireplace. Closed in back porch great for office. 3 bedrooms downstairs w split master bedroom and nice bathroom, separate shower and garden tub. Hall bath has two sinks and bath , shower. One bedroom upstairs with closet or can be used for bonus room. 2 car garage on a cul -de -sac . This home is in the perfect location with Publix around the corner, close to airport , 295, and River City shopping. 30 min from Mayport base. Home will go fast!!



