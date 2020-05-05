All apartments in Jacksonville
757 Indigo Run Dr
757 Indigo Run Dr

757 Indigo Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

757 Indigo Run Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/2 Custom Home in North Creek - This is a beautiful 4/2 Home with front porch, plantation shutters, separate dinning, kitchen w breakfast bar, breakfast room open to large family room with fireplace. Closed in back porch great for office. 3 bedrooms downstairs w split master bedroom and nice bathroom, separate shower and garden tub. Hall bath has two sinks and bath , shower. One bedroom upstairs with closet or can be used for bonus room. 2 car garage on a cul -de -sac . This home is in the perfect location with Publix around the corner, close to airport , 295, and River City shopping. 30 min from Mayport base. Home will go fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Indigo Run Dr have any available units?
757 Indigo Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Indigo Run Dr have?
Some of 757 Indigo Run Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Indigo Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
757 Indigo Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Indigo Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 Indigo Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 757 Indigo Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 757 Indigo Run Dr offers parking.
Does 757 Indigo Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Indigo Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Indigo Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 757 Indigo Run Dr has a pool.
Does 757 Indigo Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 757 Indigo Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Indigo Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Indigo Run Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
