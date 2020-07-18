7530 Legrande Street South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Looking for Westside life style, come see this 3/2 home. Tile floors run through much of the home. The kitchen is configured for ease of use and offers tons of cabinetry for excellent storage. Sliding glass doors in the family room let in tons of light, making the space bright and airy. Bath baths are fully updated with new vanities and the spare bathroom features a beautifully tile surround around the tub. An open patio in the backyard provides the perfect space to enjoy the outdoors in comfort. Close to shopping, bus lines, fast food restaurants and I-295.. Convenient to NAS - JAX

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.