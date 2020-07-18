All apartments in Jacksonville
7530 Legrande Street South
7530 Legrande Street South

7530 South Legrande Street · No Longer Available
Location

7530 South Legrande Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for Westside life style, come see this 3/2 home. Tile floors run through much of the home. The kitchen is configured for ease of use and offers tons of cabinetry for excellent storage. Sliding glass doors in the family room let in tons of light, making the space bright and airy. Bath baths are fully updated with new vanities and the spare bathroom features a beautifully tile surround around the tub. An open patio in the backyard provides the perfect space to enjoy the outdoors in comfort. Close to shopping, bus lines, fast food restaurants and I-295.. Convenient to NAS - JAX
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 Legrande Street South have any available units?
7530 Legrande Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7530 Legrande Street South currently offering any rent specials?
7530 Legrande Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 Legrande Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7530 Legrande Street South is pet friendly.
Does 7530 Legrande Street South offer parking?
No, 7530 Legrande Street South does not offer parking.
Does 7530 Legrande Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7530 Legrande Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 Legrande Street South have a pool?
No, 7530 Legrande Street South does not have a pool.
Does 7530 Legrande Street South have accessible units?
No, 7530 Legrande Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 Legrande Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7530 Legrande Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7530 Legrande Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7530 Legrande Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
