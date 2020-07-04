All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:35 AM

7516 Red Crane Lane

Location

7516 Red Crane Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enjoy the view of the lake from this beautiful end unit town home. It features two master suites and a third bedroom. Open floor plan with all tiled floors downstairs and large screened porch. Located in the gated community of Brightwater close to Town Center with entertainment, dining and shopping. Book your showing today because it won't last long! Enjoy the view of the lake from this beautiful end unit town home. It features two master suites and a third bedroom. Open floor plan with all tiled floors downstairs and large screened porch. Located in the gated community of Brightwater close to Town Center with entertainment, dining and shopping. Book your showing today because it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 Red Crane Lane have any available units?
7516 Red Crane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7516 Red Crane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7516 Red Crane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 Red Crane Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7516 Red Crane Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7516 Red Crane Lane offer parking?
No, 7516 Red Crane Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7516 Red Crane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 Red Crane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 Red Crane Lane have a pool?
No, 7516 Red Crane Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7516 Red Crane Lane have accessible units?
No, 7516 Red Crane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 Red Crane Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7516 Red Crane Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7516 Red Crane Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7516 Red Crane Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

