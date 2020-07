Amenities

***Lake View an Wood Floors***. 3 Bed 2.5 bath move in ready town home in oxford chase community. The unit has wood flooring in the living room and have spacious master bedroom. Minutes from the Town Center- with endless shopping and dining options, and also close to 295 and I-95 Beautiful pool and indoor fitness center