7442 Silver Lake Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage air conditioning some paid utils key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access key fob access pet friendly

FULLY FURNISHED home on 1/2 acre - Property Id: 141044



FULLY FURNISHED 2 BR / 1 BATH single family home on the outskirts of Holiday Hill in Arlington. Fully fenced one-half acre in on a quiet dead end street. The front lawn is 85' x 50' with a lovely zen-like fern garden and mature shade trees. Keyless front door entry and video monitoring of the front gate. Would consider renting as an extended stay if you travel for business or a student.



Brand new interior. Central A/C, engineered flooring throughout (no carpeting), two matching queen size bed suites with nightstand, dresser & mirror. New bathroom fixtures, fully stocked kitchen with stove, microwave, new refrigerator and washer/dryer. DirecTV on a 4K flat screen wall mounted TV with viewing from matching leather recliners. New roof & septic tank. Rent plus utilities.



RENT INCLUDES OUTDOOR LAWN PARKING ONLY.We have a detached 24' x 48' empty shell garages & two one car garages for an additional fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141044p

Property Id 141044



(RLNE5052209)