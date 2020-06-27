All apartments in Jacksonville
7442 Silver Lake Ter

7442 Silver Lake Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7442 Silver Lake Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED home on 1/2 acre - Property Id: 141044

FULLY FURNISHED 2 BR / 1 BATH single family home on the outskirts of Holiday Hill in Arlington. Fully fenced one-half acre in on a quiet dead end street. The front lawn is 85' x 50' with a lovely zen-like fern garden and mature shade trees. Keyless front door entry and video monitoring of the front gate. Would consider renting as an extended stay if you travel for business or a student.

Brand new interior. Central A/C, engineered flooring throughout (no carpeting), two matching queen size bed suites with nightstand, dresser & mirror. New bathroom fixtures, fully stocked kitchen with stove, microwave, new refrigerator and washer/dryer. DirecTV on a 4K flat screen wall mounted TV with viewing from matching leather recliners. New roof & septic tank. Rent plus utilities.

RENT INCLUDES OUTDOOR LAWN PARKING ONLY.We have a detached 24' x 48' empty shell garages & two one car garages for an additional fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141044p
Property Id 141044

(RLNE5052209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7442 Silver Lake Ter have any available units?
7442 Silver Lake Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7442 Silver Lake Ter have?
Some of 7442 Silver Lake Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7442 Silver Lake Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7442 Silver Lake Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7442 Silver Lake Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7442 Silver Lake Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7442 Silver Lake Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7442 Silver Lake Ter offers parking.
Does 7442 Silver Lake Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7442 Silver Lake Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7442 Silver Lake Ter have a pool?
No, 7442 Silver Lake Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7442 Silver Lake Ter have accessible units?
No, 7442 Silver Lake Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7442 Silver Lake Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7442 Silver Lake Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
