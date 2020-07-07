7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Wonderful home in the Villages at Westland. Wood laminate floors and tile in living areas. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and food prep island.Two guest bedrooms and bathroom. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. Suite bathroom boasts dual sinks, tub and shower combo. Large fenced in backyard. enjoy your free time at the club pool! Close to great shopping and restaurants! Minutes to NAS Jax. Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable pet fee. NON SMOKERS ONLY!!