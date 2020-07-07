All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:06 PM

7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR

7413 Cliff Cottage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7413 Cliff Cottage Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Wonderful home in the Villages at Westland. Wood laminate floors and tile in living areas. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and food prep island.Two guest bedrooms and bathroom. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. Suite bathroom boasts dual sinks, tub and shower combo. Large fenced in backyard. enjoy your free time at the club pool! Close to great shopping and restaurants! Minutes to NAS Jax. Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable pet fee. NON SMOKERS ONLY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have any available units?
7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have?
Some of 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR offer parking?
No, 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR has a pool.
Does 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7413 CLIFF COTTAGE DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia