7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range

This beautiful 3/2 home features a dining area, living area, cathedral ceilings, large kitchen, laundry area, including a 2 car garage and huge backyard. Fresh paint, light fixtures and blinds throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops. Kitchen appliances included. Property leased on first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time or Monthly or Monthly Pet Rent Fee (if applicable). We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist.