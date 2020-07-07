All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM

7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD

7341 Overland Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7341 Overland Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3/2 home features a dining area, living area, cathedral ceilings, large kitchen, laundry area, including a 2 car garage and huge backyard. Fresh paint, light fixtures and blinds throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops. Kitchen appliances included. Property leased on first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time or Monthly or Monthly Pet Rent Fee (if applicable). We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD have any available units?
7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD have?
Some of 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD offers parking.
Does 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD have a pool?
No, 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7341 OVERLAND PARK BLVD has units with dishwashers.

