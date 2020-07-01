All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

7337 Wakefield Avenue

7337 Wakefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7337 Wakefield Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have any available units?
7337 Wakefield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7337 Wakefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7337 Wakefield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7337 Wakefield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue offer parking?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have a pool?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7337 Wakefield Avenue has units with air conditioning.

