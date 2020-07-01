Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7337 Wakefield Avenue.
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7337 Wakefield Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
1 of 1
7337 Wakefield Avenue
7337 Wakefield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7337 Wakefield Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have any available units?
7337 Wakefield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7337 Wakefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7337 Wakefield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7337 Wakefield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue offer parking?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have a pool?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7337 Wakefield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7337 Wakefield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7337 Wakefield Avenue has units with air conditioning.
