729 King Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming 3-Bedroom Riverside Bungalow with Yard! - Property Id: 269356



Pets welcome! This house is FULL OF CHARACTER. Charming Bungalow located in the heart of Riverside on the corner of iconic King Street and Earnest Street. Original hardwood flooring & fully fenced-in yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, mud room/laundry room, CHARMING front porch, spacious kitchen with formal dining space and huge attic with pull-down stair access. Enjoy walking or biking to the BREWERY DISTRICT, local art galleries, art studios and great local eats. New interior paint, new AC 2017. Negotiable on price with 2-year+ lease terms.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269356

