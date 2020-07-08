All apartments in Jacksonville
729 King Street

729 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

729 King Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming 3-Bedroom Riverside Bungalow with Yard! - Property Id: 269356

Pets welcome! This house is FULL OF CHARACTER. Charming Bungalow located in the heart of Riverside on the corner of iconic King Street and Earnest Street. Original hardwood flooring & fully fenced-in yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, mud room/laundry room, CHARMING front porch, spacious kitchen with formal dining space and huge attic with pull-down stair access. Enjoy walking or biking to the BREWERY DISTRICT, local art galleries, art studios and great local eats. New interior paint, new AC 2017. Negotiable on price with 2-year+ lease terms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269356
Property Id 269356

(RLNE5735539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 King Street have any available units?
729 King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 King Street have?
Some of 729 King Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
729 King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 King Street is pet friendly.
Does 729 King Street offer parking?
No, 729 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 729 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 King Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 King Street have a pool?
No, 729 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 729 King Street have accessible units?
No, 729 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 729 King Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 King Street has units with dishwashers.

