Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

SMALL COMMUNITY OF ONLY 93 HOMES. GATED ENTRANCE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE GARAGE WITH AUTO- OPENER WITH AN INTERIOR ENTRANCE RIGHT INTO THE HOME. RAINING...NO WORRIES!!! GARAGE HAS STORAGE SHELVES & A BIKE LIFT! INSIDE THE TILED FOYER IS A VERY LARGE STORAGE CLOSET. ELEGANT STAIRS WITH HARDWOOD TREADS, A LANDING 1/2 WAY UP AND A CUSTOM WOOD MOLDING PROVIDING A FRAMED AREA THAT AWAITS YOU FAVORITE ARTWORK! ENTER A LIVING ROOM WITH MORE CUSTOM WOOD WORK INCLUDING A WALL DESIGN WAITING TO FRAME IN YOUR FLAT SCREEN TV PLUS A PULL DOWN PROJECTOR SCREEN!! MORE CUSTOM TOUCHES THROUGHOUT, A WELL EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND DW. GUEST BATH IS RIGHT OUT OF AN EXOTIC HOMES MAG. THERE'S AN OFFICE/DEN GUEST BR. RENT INCLUDES INTERNET, CABLE & SEC MONITORING! A CUSTOM HOME - COME SEE!!