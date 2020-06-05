All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

7231 Oakwood Dr

7231 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7231 Oakwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
4/2 Located at 7231 Oakwood Available for Rent! - This two story home features a carport, double parking pad, all hardwood floors and ceramic tile and all big bedrooms. This home has nice oak cabinets with center bar, lots of cabinets and counter space, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double sink separate his and her vanities. This home has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d connection.

DIRECTIONS:E on Arlington Expressway, R on Arlington Rd, R on Oakwood

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5611142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7231 Oakwood Dr have any available units?
7231 Oakwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7231 Oakwood Dr have?
Some of 7231 Oakwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7231 Oakwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7231 Oakwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7231 Oakwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7231 Oakwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7231 Oakwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7231 Oakwood Dr offers parking.
Does 7231 Oakwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7231 Oakwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7231 Oakwood Dr have a pool?
No, 7231 Oakwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7231 Oakwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 7231 Oakwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7231 Oakwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7231 Oakwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

