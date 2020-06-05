7231 Oakwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

4/2 Located at 7231 Oakwood Available for Rent! - This two story home features a carport, double parking pad, all hardwood floors and ceramic tile and all big bedrooms. This home has nice oak cabinets with center bar, lots of cabinets and counter space, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double sink separate his and her vanities. This home has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d connection.



DIRECTIONS:E on Arlington Expressway, R on Arlington Rd, R on Oakwood



No Cats Allowed



