END UNIT, two-story 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo located in the gated community of Deerfoot Point is move-in ready! Downstairs boasts beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and new carpet and paint throughout. Sit outside on the patio and enjoy the pretty lake views. Great location--close to I-95 with easy access to St. John's Town Center and downtown.Rent includes basic cable, internet Brand new washer and dryer will be purchased if need it