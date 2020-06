Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy, clean 2 bedroom 1 bath unit recently renovated to look like new! Washer/Dryer combo to save trips to the laundromat. Walking distance to bus line and seafarers marine just off the trout river. Minutes to downtown, shopping, medical facilities, entertainment, schools, restaurants & I-95. Come make this home.