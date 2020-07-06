All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7217 Paul Howard Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7217 Paul Howard Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7217 Paul Howard Dr

7217 Paul Howard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7217 Paul Howard Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f09090a0fc ----
Stunning home available! This house has a large lot with a spacious backyard, open and vaulted floor plan, open concept kitchen, laundry room, linen closet, large master bedroom with walk in closet, and over sized master bathroom. Apply online today! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Paul Howard Dr have any available units?
7217 Paul Howard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7217 Paul Howard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Paul Howard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Paul Howard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7217 Paul Howard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7217 Paul Howard Dr offer parking?
No, 7217 Paul Howard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7217 Paul Howard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 Paul Howard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Paul Howard Dr have a pool?
No, 7217 Paul Howard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7217 Paul Howard Dr have accessible units?
No, 7217 Paul Howard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Paul Howard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7217 Paul Howard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7217 Paul Howard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7217 Paul Howard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia