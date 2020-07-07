7208 Parker School Road Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

$850 - 2/1.5 - Fresh Unfurnished - Arlington Town House - Check out this beautiful two bedroom unfurnished town home with fresh paint, and semi-private backyard located in the heart of Arlington.



The town home has central air, washer dryer hookups inside the apartment and a parking space directly in front of your home.



***This property is being rented unfurnished.



Requirements for renting: Good credit, combined household income of 2.5 x the rental amount, no previous evictions



We are looking for good people that want a great place to call there home.



For more information or to set up a viewing, please call Tara at Compass Property Management



(RLNE5732723)