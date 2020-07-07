All apartments in Jacksonville
7208 Parker School Road Unit 4

7208 Parker School Road · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Parker School Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$850 - 2/1.5 - Fresh Unfurnished - Arlington Town House - Check out this beautiful two bedroom unfurnished town home with fresh paint, and semi-private backyard located in the heart of Arlington.

The town home has central air, washer dryer hookups inside the apartment and a parking space directly in front of your home.

***This property is being rented unfurnished.

Requirements for renting: Good credit, combined household income of 2.5 x the rental amount, no previous evictions

We are looking for good people that want a great place to call there home.

For more information or to set up a viewing, please call Tara at Compass Property Management

(RLNE5732723)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 have any available units?
7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 have?
Some of 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7208 Parker School Road Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

