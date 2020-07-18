All apartments in Jacksonville
7190 Palm Reserve Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7190 Palm Reserve Ln

7190 Palm Reserve Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7190 Palm Reserve Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e2dc480bb ----
CLICK THE 3D 360 VIRTUAL TOUR TO THE RIGHT!!!!

NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL HOME - Beautiful newly constructed home located in KB Home\'s Wyndham Place now available. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan with the kitchen overlooking a large living area. Master has a large walk in closet, duel sink quartz vanity, and walk in shower. This home is minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment at OakLeaf Town Center. Be the first to call this place home!

Construction is so new, GPS does not take you to the correct development. Take Old Middleburg Road to Palm Reserve Dr. Follow down to stop sign and turn Right on Palm Reserve Ln. First home on your left.

One Realty Property Management is NOT Managing this property, the owner will manage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

