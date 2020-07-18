7190 Palm Reserve Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup new construction walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities new construction

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e2dc480bb ----

CLICK THE 3D 360 VIRTUAL TOUR TO THE RIGHT!!!!



NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL HOME - Beautiful newly constructed home located in KB Home\'s Wyndham Place now available. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan with the kitchen overlooking a large living area. Master has a large walk in closet, duel sink quartz vanity, and walk in shower. This home is minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment at OakLeaf Town Center. Be the first to call this place home!



Construction is so new, GPS does not take you to the correct development. Take Old Middleburg Road to Palm Reserve Dr. Follow down to stop sign and turn Right on Palm Reserve Ln. First home on your left.



One Realty Property Management is NOT Managing this property, the owner will manage.