Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

CEDAR HILL FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED.. Take Blanding to west onWilson to N on Firestone to L on McCarthy to L on Karenita --3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, living - dining areas. kitchen ( R/R ) CHA , washer dryer ''AS IS '',tile floor , fenced backyard, deck, carport, no pets, no smoking,$800 sec dep, short term lease available, ( AVK sh/fm pm ) Need confirmed appt. available now