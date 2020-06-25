7137 Eagles Perch Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Move right into this spacious single family rental home and start living the life you’ve been dreaming of! Laminate wood flooring makes your new home easy to clean and neutral finishes throughout allow you to quickly make the space your own. The light filled formal dining room at the front of the home offers a space ideal for family gatherings or dinner parties with friends while the large family room with wood burning fireplace creates a cozy space for relaxing evenings. Conveniently located close to I-295 with tons of shopping just a short drive away you can spend more time enjoying your new life and less time in the car. Ready for immediate move in with all appliances included, all that’s left to do is unpack! Schedule your showing today!