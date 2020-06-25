All apartments in Jacksonville
7137 Eagles Perch Dr

Location

7137 Eagles Perch Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Move right into this spacious single family rental home and start living the life you’ve been dreaming of! Laminate wood flooring makes your new home easy to clean and neutral finishes throughout allow you to quickly make the space your own. The light filled formal dining room at the front of the home offers a space ideal for family gatherings or dinner parties with friends while the large family room with wood burning fireplace creates a cozy space for relaxing evenings. Conveniently located close to I-295 with tons of shopping just a short drive away you can spend more time enjoying your new life and less time in the car. Ready for immediate move in with all appliances included, all that’s left to do is unpack! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7137 Eagles Perch Dr have any available units?
7137 Eagles Perch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7137 Eagles Perch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7137 Eagles Perch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7137 Eagles Perch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7137 Eagles Perch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7137 Eagles Perch Dr offer parking?
No, 7137 Eagles Perch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7137 Eagles Perch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7137 Eagles Perch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7137 Eagles Perch Dr have a pool?
No, 7137 Eagles Perch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7137 Eagles Perch Dr have accessible units?
No, 7137 Eagles Perch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7137 Eagles Perch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7137 Eagles Perch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7137 Eagles Perch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7137 Eagles Perch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
