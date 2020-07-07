7056 Longleaf Branch Dr

Amenities

This unbelievable Duval County ranch is almost ready for the next adventurer to call it home! Only two years old, this beauty features a light filled kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as a big pantry that will inspire you to keep all of your favorite ingredients in stock. Wood-look ceramic tile flooring is both gorgeous and low-maintenance, allowing you to spend less time scrubbing and more quality time with loved ones. Glass sliding doors lead out to a covered lanai, a perfect spot for catching up with friends over drinks, or spread out onto the custom brick patio in the private fenced backyard and spend evenings swapping stories around the firepit. Retreat to one of TWO master suites for some well-deserved R&R and share the other with guests who simply can’t stay away! With incredible curb appeal and a spacious 3-car garage as a great bonus, you won’t want to miss out on this home! Inquire today to be notified as soon as this beautiful single family rental is ready for showings!