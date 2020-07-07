All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:56 PM

7056 Longleaf Branch Dr

7056 Longleaf Branch Road · No Longer Available
Location

7056 Longleaf Branch Road, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This unbelievable Duval County ranch is almost ready for the next adventurer to call it home! Only two years old, this beauty features a light filled kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as a big pantry that will inspire you to keep all of your favorite ingredients in stock. Wood-look ceramic tile flooring is both gorgeous and low-maintenance, allowing you to spend less time scrubbing and more quality time with loved ones. Glass sliding doors lead out to a covered lanai, a perfect spot for catching up with friends over drinks, or spread out onto the custom brick patio in the private fenced backyard and spend evenings swapping stories around the firepit. Retreat to one of TWO master suites for some well-deserved R&R and share the other with guests who simply can’t stay away! With incredible curb appeal and a spacious 3-car garage as a great bonus, you won’t want to miss out on this home! Inquire today to be notified as soon as this beautiful single family rental is ready for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr have any available units?
7056 Longleaf Branch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr have?
Some of 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7056 Longleaf Branch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr offers parking.
Does 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr have a pool?
No, 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr have accessible units?
No, 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7056 Longleaf Branch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

