7025 Swamp Flower Dr N
Last updated December 26 2019 at 9:39 PM

7025 Swamp Flower Dr N

7025 Swamp Flower Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

7025 Swamp Flower Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home ready for immediate move in! Vaulted ceilings through the living and dining rooms expand the space with neutral finishes to perfectly accommodate your unique style. Mix together your favorite meals and memorable moments in the light filled kitchen with all appliances included, the only thing missing is your stock of secret ingredients! Conveniently located with easy access to I-295 this is the ideal opportunity to improve your quality of life without increasing your daily commute. Featuring new carpet in 3 bedrooms and laminate flooring in the 4th, this is the blank slate you’ve been searching for and so much more! Don’t wait and miss your chance, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N have any available units?
7025 Swamp Flower Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Swamp Flower Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N offer parking?
No, 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N have a pool?
No, 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N have accessible units?
No, 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 Swamp Flower Dr N does not have units with air conditioning.

