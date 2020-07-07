7025 Swamp Flower Dr N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom home ready for immediate move in! Vaulted ceilings through the living and dining rooms expand the space with neutral finishes to perfectly accommodate your unique style. Mix together your favorite meals and memorable moments in the light filled kitchen with all appliances included, the only thing missing is your stock of secret ingredients! Conveniently located with easy access to I-295 this is the ideal opportunity to improve your quality of life without increasing your daily commute. Featuring new carpet in 3 bedrooms and laminate flooring in the 4th, this is the blank slate you’ve been searching for and so much more! Don’t wait and miss your chance, schedule a showing today!