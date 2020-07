Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Tour this modest and cozy 5 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home in the heart of the Westside. Also includes a new water heater as well as W/D connection. Perfect, spacious, quiet and close to shopping and major highways. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1,295 and Security Deposit: $1,295. $40 Application Fee/Adult. $45 Lease prep fee. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.