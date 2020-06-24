6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Adorable Rental in Huntington Woods Neighborhood-Westside Jacksonville - This charming newly remolded home is ready to rent. Located on a good size corner lot with a peak of the pond. Stone Fireplace, cathedral ceilings are the first thing you notice as you walk into this lovely home. Open bright and light with tile flooring throughout the family room, kitchenette,kitchen and in both bathrooms. Sliding glass doors lead to the fenced backyard with small storage shed. New kitchen appliances, new paint and new mini-blinds and new roof. The garage has tons of storage space, built-ins and room for one car. Call for your preview today. 904.502.5317



