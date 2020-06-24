All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W

6993 W Huntington Woods Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6993 W Huntington Woods Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable Rental in Huntington Woods Neighborhood-Westside Jacksonville - This charming newly remolded home is ready to rent. Located on a good size corner lot with a peak of the pond. Stone Fireplace, cathedral ceilings are the first thing you notice as you walk into this lovely home. Open bright and light with tile flooring throughout the family room, kitchenette,kitchen and in both bathrooms. Sliding glass doors lead to the fenced backyard with small storage shed. New kitchen appliances, new paint and new mini-blinds and new roof. The garage has tons of storage space, built-ins and room for one car. Call for your preview today. 904.502.5317

(RLNE4181933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W have any available units?
6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W currently offering any rent specials?
6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W pet-friendly?
No, 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W offer parking?
Yes, 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W offers parking.
Does 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W have a pool?
No, 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W does not have a pool.
Does 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W have accessible units?
No, 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W does not have accessible units.
Does 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6993 Huntington Woods Cir. W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia