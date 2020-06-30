All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:34 PM

6941 Delisle Drive

6941 Delisle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6941 Delisle Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom concrete block home
•Ceramic tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms
•Large formal living room
•Large kitchen with new appliances & newer cabinets
•Kitchen accommodates large eating table
•Great den/playroom for the kids
•Large utility room
•Screened Porch
•Large rear-fenced yard

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6941 Delisle Drive have any available units?
6941 Delisle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6941 Delisle Drive have?
Some of 6941 Delisle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6941 Delisle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6941 Delisle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6941 Delisle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6941 Delisle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6941 Delisle Drive offer parking?
No, 6941 Delisle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6941 Delisle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6941 Delisle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6941 Delisle Drive have a pool?
No, 6941 Delisle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6941 Delisle Drive have accessible units?
No, 6941 Delisle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6941 Delisle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6941 Delisle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

