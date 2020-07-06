All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

6925 Monica Ct

6925 Monica Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6925 Monica Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b08eb3b071 ---- Brand New Home for rent!! This home features an open floor plan w/spacious closet space, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The neighborhood is convenient to restaurants, shopping and major highways for downtown. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Broker Family Owned Property Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 Monica Ct have any available units?
6925 Monica Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6925 Monica Ct have?
Some of 6925 Monica Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 Monica Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Monica Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Monica Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 Monica Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6925 Monica Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6925 Monica Ct offers parking.
Does 6925 Monica Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 Monica Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Monica Ct have a pool?
No, 6925 Monica Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6925 Monica Ct have accessible units?
No, 6925 Monica Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Monica Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6925 Monica Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

