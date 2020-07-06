6925 Monica Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b08eb3b071 ---- Brand New Home for rent!! This home features an open floor plan w/spacious closet space, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The neighborhood is convenient to restaurants, shopping and major highways for downtown. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Broker Family Owned Property Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections