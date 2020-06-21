All apartments in Jacksonville
6823 HANFORD ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:11 AM

6823 HANFORD ST

6823 Hanford Street · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6823 Hanford Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Forest Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath property for rent! This gorgeous home offers 1,557 sq ft of living space and a great split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom and living room are towards the back of the home overlooking the serene lake views and huge yard. Two guest bedrooms and additional bathroom are off of the entry foyer for added privacy. Spacious kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, and food prep island adjacent to your dining/living combo. Walking distance to the community pool, soccer fields and more! This is a great opportunity to live in a newer construction home in a quiet neighborhood, but still conveniently located near major highways for easy commute.Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $15/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6823 HANFORD ST have any available units?
6823 HANFORD ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6823 HANFORD ST have?
Some of 6823 HANFORD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6823 HANFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
6823 HANFORD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 HANFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 6823 HANFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6823 HANFORD ST offer parking?
Yes, 6823 HANFORD ST does offer parking.
Does 6823 HANFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6823 HANFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 HANFORD ST have a pool?
Yes, 6823 HANFORD ST has a pool.
Does 6823 HANFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 6823 HANFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 HANFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6823 HANFORD ST has units with dishwashers.
