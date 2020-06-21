6823 HANFORD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home to this bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath property for rent! This gorgeous home offers 1,557 sq ft of living space and a great split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom and living room are towards the back of the home overlooking the serene lake views and huge yard. Two guest bedrooms and additional bathroom are off of the entry foyer for added privacy. Spacious kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, and food prep island adjacent to your dining/living combo. Walking distance to the community pool, soccer fields and more! This is a great opportunity to live in a newer construction home in a quiet neighborhood, but still conveniently located near major highways for easy commute.Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $15/month.