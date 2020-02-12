All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6810 Medellin Ct

6810 Medellin Court · No Longer Available
Location

6810 Medellin Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 15th of Mar, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 03/15/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 88959354

Address - 6810 MEDELLIN CT, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32210

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2GT6I96

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/746580

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1008 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in JACKSONVILLE, FL is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: Above and Beyond Realty LLC
Broker Name: Irma Lubin
Contact Number: (904)-442-6200
Email Address: aboveandbeyond07@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2GT6I96

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 Medellin Ct have any available units?
6810 Medellin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6810 Medellin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Medellin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Medellin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 Medellin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6810 Medellin Ct offer parking?
No, 6810 Medellin Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6810 Medellin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 Medellin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Medellin Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6810 Medellin Ct has a pool.
Does 6810 Medellin Ct have accessible units?
No, 6810 Medellin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Medellin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 Medellin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6810 Medellin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6810 Medellin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
