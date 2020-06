Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This nearly new meticulously maintained home features upgrades throughout. 42 inch Creme colored cabinetry with granite countertops that compliment the Stainless steel appliances including the washer & dryer. Crown molding accents in the living & Master Bedroom. Bathrooms each have high top vanities with Granite countertops. Enjoy your morning coffee on your screened in patio. This home is a 2 bedroom , 2 Bath home that includes a loft area