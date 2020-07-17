6748 Discovery Crossing Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Better hurry! This beauty will go fast. This home is like new with an open main-floor layout. You will love spacious dining room area that overlooks the great room and backyard. The chef in your family will enjoy the gourmet kitchen that has 2 ovens, a gas stove and large closet-like pantry. Everyone can gather at the center island when entertaining or escape out the french doors leading onto the covered patio and large fenced yard. The study is tucked in the front of the house and quiet when you are working. 9' ceilings thru out the 1st floor. Upstairs, there is a roomy loft for the kids, a convenient laundry, and a private master with dual walk-in closets, a glass shower and a garden bath. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Process fee $100. Application Instructions & Sample Lease provided by agent.