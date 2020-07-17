All apartments in Jacksonville
6748 Discovery Crossing Rd

6748 Discovery Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

6748 Discovery Crossing Road, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Better hurry! This beauty will go fast. This home is like new with an open main-floor layout. You will love spacious dining room area that overlooks the great room and backyard. The chef in your family will enjoy the gourmet kitchen that has 2 ovens, a gas stove and large closet-like pantry. Everyone can gather at the center island when entertaining or escape out the french doors leading onto the covered patio and large fenced yard. The study is tucked in the front of the house and quiet when you are working. 9' ceilings thru out the 1st floor. Upstairs, there is a roomy loft for the kids, a convenient laundry, and a private master with dual walk-in closets, a glass shower and a garden bath. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Process fee $100. Application Instructions & Sample Lease provided by agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd have any available units?
6748 Discovery Crossing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd have?
Some of 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6748 Discovery Crossing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd offers parking.
Does 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd has a pool.
Does 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd have accessible units?
No, 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6748 Discovery Crossing Rd has units with dishwashers.
