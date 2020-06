Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

4/2 Available in May! - This 4/2 brick and block home features a fenced back yard with back porch, large living room and separate dining room. There are also walk in closets and an equipped kitchen with a refrigerator and stove.



DIRECTIONS: S on Lane Ave, L on Wilson, R on Frye, L on Miller



(RLNE5697194)