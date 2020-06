Amenities

garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful townhouse for rent in gated Pottsburg Crossing! Two story unit has a beautifully updated kitchen & half bath downstairs, and 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on the second floor. Master has great closet space. Unit has an attached single car garage, and the community has a pool & clubhouse.

Conveniently located near the intersection of 95 and JTB, just a short drive to downtown Jacksonville and the St Johns Town Center. No pets please for this unit that is available immediately.