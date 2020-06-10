All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

6696 Azalea Park Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** COMING SOON 2/22 ** This glamorous 3 bedroom, 2 bath new custom home provides 1,601 sq ft of living space. An extravagant kitchen equipped with gray subway tile back-splash, custom white cabinets, quartz counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances and has an ample amount of storage space. Live in luxury with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and gorgeous hardwood floors in the main living areas. Master en suite offers high end finishes, dual sink vanity, glass enclosed stand up shower and huge linen and walk-in closet. Third room is a great space for an office or nursery with french doors providing an open-airy feel. On a quiet cul de sac in The Crossing at Bartram, this home has a fully-fenced in yard backing up to a wooded nature preserve for added privacy. A 3-car tandem garage for additional storage. Currently occupied- please do not disturb tenants. Resident Benefit package: $17.50/mo. Pets under 90lbs will be considered. Breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6696 Azalea Park Rd have any available units?
6696 Azalea Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6696 Azalea Park Rd have?
Some of 6696 Azalea Park Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6696 Azalea Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6696 Azalea Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6696 Azalea Park Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6696 Azalea Park Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6696 Azalea Park Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6696 Azalea Park Rd offers parking.
Does 6696 Azalea Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6696 Azalea Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6696 Azalea Park Rd have a pool?
No, 6696 Azalea Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6696 Azalea Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 6696 Azalea Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6696 Azalea Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6696 Azalea Park Rd has units with dishwashers.
