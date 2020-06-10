6696 Azalea Park Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** COMING SOON 2/22 ** This glamorous 3 bedroom, 2 bath new custom home provides 1,601 sq ft of living space. An extravagant kitchen equipped with gray subway tile back-splash, custom white cabinets, quartz counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances and has an ample amount of storage space. Live in luxury with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and gorgeous hardwood floors in the main living areas. Master en suite offers high end finishes, dual sink vanity, glass enclosed stand up shower and huge linen and walk-in closet. Third room is a great space for an office or nursery with french doors providing an open-airy feel. On a quiet cul de sac in The Crossing at Bartram, this home has a fully-fenced in yard backing up to a wooded nature preserve for added privacy. A 3-car tandem garage for additional storage. Currently occupied- please do not disturb tenants. Resident Benefit package: $17.50/mo. Pets under 90lbs will be considered. Breed restrictions apply.