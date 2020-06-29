All apartments in Jacksonville
6649 Shaded Rock Ct

6649 Shaded Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

6649 Shaded Rock Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Gorgeous condo with two bedrooms and a bonus room perfectly located in the Twin Leaf Community just 25 minutes from Downtown! Easy access to highways, The Avenues mall, schools, parks and beaches allows you to improve your quality of life without increasing your drive time. Bright and clean, this home has wonderful vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan between the living, dining and kitchen offering a beautiful space to gather with family and friends. An additional screened patio off the living room with large sliding door provides a beautiful views and a comfortable space to unwind after a long day. The kitchen features tall cabinets, chrome fixtures and granite countertops with a breakfast bar to keep everyone connected. Retreat to the spacious master bedroom complete with a walk in closet and private bathroom with his/her vanity and walk in shower. Take advantage of the community gym and pool and get to know the friendly neighborhood you'll quickly call home. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6649 Shaded Rock Ct have any available units?
6649 Shaded Rock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6649 Shaded Rock Ct have?
Some of 6649 Shaded Rock Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6649 Shaded Rock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6649 Shaded Rock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6649 Shaded Rock Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6649 Shaded Rock Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6649 Shaded Rock Ct offer parking?
No, 6649 Shaded Rock Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6649 Shaded Rock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6649 Shaded Rock Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6649 Shaded Rock Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6649 Shaded Rock Ct has a pool.
Does 6649 Shaded Rock Ct have accessible units?
No, 6649 Shaded Rock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6649 Shaded Rock Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6649 Shaded Rock Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

