6649 Shaded Rock Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Gorgeous condo with two bedrooms and a bonus room perfectly located in the Twin Leaf Community just 25 minutes from Downtown! Easy access to highways, The Avenues mall, schools, parks and beaches allows you to improve your quality of life without increasing your drive time. Bright and clean, this home has wonderful vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan between the living, dining and kitchen offering a beautiful space to gather with family and friends. An additional screened patio off the living room with large sliding door provides a beautiful views and a comfortable space to unwind after a long day. The kitchen features tall cabinets, chrome fixtures and granite countertops with a breakfast bar to keep everyone connected. Retreat to the spacious master bedroom complete with a walk in closet and private bathroom with his/her vanity and walk in shower. Take advantage of the community gym and pool and get to know the friendly neighborhood you'll quickly call home. Schedule your private showing today!