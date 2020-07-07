All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:18 PM

6632 Elwood Avenue

6632 Elwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6632 Elwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139132

The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay 35% of the normal deposit. This home has been completely remodeled. It features a new AC, kitchen, and finishings.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Balcony,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 Elwood Avenue have any available units?
6632 Elwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6632 Elwood Avenue have?
Some of 6632 Elwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6632 Elwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Elwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Elwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6632 Elwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6632 Elwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 6632 Elwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6632 Elwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Elwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Elwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6632 Elwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6632 Elwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6632 Elwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Elwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Elwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

