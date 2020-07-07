6632 Elwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139132



The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay 35% of the normal deposit. This home has been completely remodeled. It features a new AC, kitchen, and finishings.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Balcony,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.