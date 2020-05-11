All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6609 Osceola St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6609 Osceola St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

6609 Osceola St

6609 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6609 Osceola Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Picketville

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New House For Rent 3/2 $1250 - Affordable new Construction home with high-end finishes, 3-bedroom-2 bath, conveniently located to Cecil field, West Side Industrial, CSX, FedEx, UPS, Amazon, Florida State College, Baptist Health, Jax Port, JIA Airport, I-10 and I-95, River City Market Place & Down Town Jax. Tucked away on a quiet street. Open Floor plan, 9' ceilings, finished upgrades include: granite counter tops, soft close kitchen cabinets, breakfast island, SS appliances, vinyl plank floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, interior laundry & paver driveway!

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5147891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 Osceola St have any available units?
6609 Osceola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 Osceola St have?
Some of 6609 Osceola St's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Osceola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Osceola St pet-friendly?
No, 6609 Osceola St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6609 Osceola St offer parking?
No, 6609 Osceola St does not offer parking.
Does 6609 Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 Osceola St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Osceola St have a pool?
No, 6609 Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 6609 Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 6609 Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 Osceola St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia