6609 Osceola St

Amenities

granite counters new construction recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Brand New House For Rent 3/2 $1250 - Affordable new Construction home with high-end finishes, 3-bedroom-2 bath, conveniently located to Cecil field, West Side Industrial, CSX, FedEx, UPS, Amazon, Florida State College, Baptist Health, Jax Port, JIA Airport, I-10 and I-95, River City Market Place & Down Town Jax. Tucked away on a quiet street. Open Floor plan, 9' ceilings, finished upgrades include: granite counter tops, soft close kitchen cabinets, breakfast island, SS appliances, vinyl plank floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, interior laundry & paver driveway!



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5147891)