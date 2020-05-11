6609 Osceola St

Amenities
Brand New House For Rent 3/2 $1250 - Affordable new Construction home with high-end finishes, 3-bedroom-2 bath, conveniently located to Cecil field, West Side Industrial, CSX, FedEx, UPS, Amazon, Florida State College, Baptist Health, Jax Port, JIA Airport, I-10 and I-95, River City Market Place & Down Town Jax. Tucked away on a quiet street. Open Floor plan, 9' ceilings, finished upgrades include: granite counter tops, soft close kitchen cabinets, breakfast island, SS appliances, vinyl plank floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, interior laundry & paver driveway!
Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5147891)