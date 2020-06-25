All apartments in Jacksonville
6605 ELWOOD AVE

6605 Elwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Elwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 ELWOOD AVE have any available units?
6605 ELWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6605 ELWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6605 ELWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 ELWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6605 ELWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6605 ELWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 6605 ELWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6605 ELWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 ELWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 ELWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 6605 ELWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6605 ELWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 6605 ELWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 ELWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6605 ELWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 ELWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6605 ELWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
