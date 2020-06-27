6543 Hand Lane

Amenities

Quiet Country Living!!! This newly renovated property is located on the north side of Jacksonville just off of Pickettville Rd. Features include, electric stove, refrigerator, spacious closets in both rooms, new cabinets, an updated full bath, tile floors throughout, updated windows, a bar top for the kids to eat breakfast at or for entertaining guests, updated central heat and air, rain gutters, covered front and back patios, plenty of yard space, and much more!!!



Come and be the first tenant in this like new home and enjoy this quiet tucked away neighborhood!! At this price, it truly is a must see!!!



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.