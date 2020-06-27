All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:05 PM

6543 Hand Lane

6543 Hand Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6543 Hand Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Quiet Country Living!!! This newly renovated property is located on the north side of Jacksonville just off of Pickettville Rd. Features include, electric stove, refrigerator, spacious closets in both rooms, new cabinets, an updated full bath, tile floors throughout, updated windows, a bar top for the kids to eat breakfast at or for entertaining guests, updated central heat and air, rain gutters, covered front and back patios, plenty of yard space, and much more!!!

Come and be the first tenant in this like new home and enjoy this quiet tucked away neighborhood!! At this price, it truly is a must see!!!

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6543 Hand Lane have any available units?
6543 Hand Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6543 Hand Lane have?
Some of 6543 Hand Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6543 Hand Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6543 Hand Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6543 Hand Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6543 Hand Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6543 Hand Lane offer parking?
No, 6543 Hand Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6543 Hand Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6543 Hand Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6543 Hand Lane have a pool?
No, 6543 Hand Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6543 Hand Lane have accessible units?
No, 6543 Hand Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6543 Hand Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6543 Hand Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
