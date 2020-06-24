Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6511 San Juan Ave - 10
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6511 San Juan Ave - 10
6511 San Juan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6511 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bedroom and 2 full bath apartments for rent! Section 8 Ok! Water Included!
Area Schools
K-2:Hyde Grove Elementary
3-5:Hyde Park Elementary
6-8: Lake Shore Middle
9-12: Edward White High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 have any available units?
6511 San Juan Ave - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
6511 San Juan Ave - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 offer parking?
No, 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 does not offer parking.
Does 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 have a pool?
No, 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 have accessible units?
No, 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6511 San Juan Ave - 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
