Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6421 N Kaden Dr
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

6421 N Kaden Dr

6421 Kaden Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

6421 Kaden Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Woodmere

Amenities

air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
tennis court
Arlington Split Level Beauty!!! - Gorgeous split level home, ready for move in. New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, and New Paint, Formal living room, formal dining room, family room with large brick fireplace. Air conditioned Florida room overlooking a large back yard. Quiet neighborhood that is close to shopping, interstates, schools and community boat ramp and tennis courts. Spacious bedrooms and a newer HVAC system, call today, this home won't be available for long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5075926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 N Kaden Dr have any available units?
6421 N Kaden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6421 N Kaden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6421 N Kaden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 N Kaden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6421 N Kaden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6421 N Kaden Dr offer parking?
No, 6421 N Kaden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6421 N Kaden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 N Kaden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 N Kaden Dr have a pool?
No, 6421 N Kaden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6421 N Kaden Dr have accessible units?
No, 6421 N Kaden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 N Kaden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 N Kaden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 N Kaden Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6421 N Kaden Dr has units with air conditioning.
