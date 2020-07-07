All apartments in Jacksonville
6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6411 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6411 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely beautiful, single family attached townhome in a wonderfully convenient location close to 1-95, shopping and dining. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This home offers a great living space with a 2 car garage, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under the counter lighting and high-end finishes throughout. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Security system available and to be monitored at extra cost to tenant. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer included. Gorgeous preserve view. Rental includes gated community, use of clubhouse facility with exercise room, and community pool access. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets. Tenant pays all utilities.First month and deposit of $1550 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.

