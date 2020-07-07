6411 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Absolutely beautiful, single family attached townhome in a wonderfully convenient location close to 1-95, shopping and dining. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This home offers a great living space with a 2 car garage, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under the counter lighting and high-end finishes throughout. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Security system available and to be monitored at extra cost to tenant. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer included. Gorgeous preserve view. Rental includes gated community, use of clubhouse facility with exercise room, and community pool access. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets. Tenant pays all utilities.First month and deposit of $1550 required.