Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6405 Romilly Drive

6405 Romilly Drive · (904) 354-6646
Location

6405 Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6405 Romilly Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6405 Romilly Drive Available 07/01/20 4/2 Available at 6405 Romilly! - This 4/2 home with 1 gar garage features a beautifully landscaped fenced front and back yard and sits on a nice corner lot. There is a large covered back patio, hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. There are granite counter tops and back splash in the kitchen and a large living room with separate dining room. There is a large master bedroom, central a/c and w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS: S on Blanding from Cassat, R on Sauterne, L on Jammes, R on Romilly

(RLNE5802788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Romilly Drive have any available units?
6405 Romilly Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6405 Romilly Drive have?
Some of 6405 Romilly Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 Romilly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Romilly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Romilly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6405 Romilly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6405 Romilly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6405 Romilly Drive does offer parking.
Does 6405 Romilly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Romilly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Romilly Drive have a pool?
No, 6405 Romilly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Romilly Drive have accessible units?
No, 6405 Romilly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Romilly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6405 Romilly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
