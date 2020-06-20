Amenities
6405 Romilly Drive Available 07/01/20 4/2 Available at 6405 Romilly! - This 4/2 home with 1 gar garage features a beautifully landscaped fenced front and back yard and sits on a nice corner lot. There is a large covered back patio, hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. There are granite counter tops and back splash in the kitchen and a large living room with separate dining room. There is a large master bedroom, central a/c and w/d conn.
DIRECTIONS: S on Blanding from Cassat, R on Sauterne, L on Jammes, R on Romilly
(RLNE5802788)