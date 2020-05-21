6336 Delacy Road

Amenities
• 3/2 One story house
• This home offers a beautiful open concept floor plan
• Fresh designer two tone paint throughout
• Living room offers new luxury vinyl wood plank floors with door leading out to paved patio overlooking quite backyard
• Kitchen features white appliances, peninsula island with breakfast bar, and cabinets with plenty of storage
• Split bedroom arrangement
• Laundry located inside garage with washer dryer connections
• Garage
• Don't miss out on make this your home finding yourself enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage on the beautiful
covered front porch
• Security deposit may vary upon approval
• Pet allowed with owner approval, refundable pet deposit, proof of renters insurance
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.