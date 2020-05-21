All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6336 Delacy Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6336 Delacy Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

6336 Delacy Road

6336 Delacy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6336 Delacy Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
• 3/2 One story house
• This home offers a beautiful open concept floor plan
• Fresh designer two tone paint throughout
• Living room offers new luxury vinyl wood plank floors with door leading out to paved patio overlooking quite backyard
• Kitchen features white appliances, peninsula island with breakfast bar, and cabinets with plenty of storage
• Split bedroom arrangement
• Laundry located inside garage with washer dryer connections
• Garage
• Don't miss out on make this your home finding yourself enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage on the beautiful
covered front porch

• Security deposit may vary upon approval
• Pet allowed with owner approval, refundable pet deposit, proof of renters insurance

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Delacy Road have any available units?
6336 Delacy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6336 Delacy Road have?
Some of 6336 Delacy Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 Delacy Road currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Delacy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Delacy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6336 Delacy Road is pet friendly.
Does 6336 Delacy Road offer parking?
Yes, 6336 Delacy Road offers parking.
Does 6336 Delacy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 Delacy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Delacy Road have a pool?
No, 6336 Delacy Road does not have a pool.
Does 6336 Delacy Road have accessible units?
No, 6336 Delacy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Delacy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6336 Delacy Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia