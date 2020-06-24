All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 24 2019

6322 Bartholf Ave

6322 Bartholf Avenue
Location

6322 Bartholf Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Cedar Hills! This home offers 1,040 sq ft of living space. Fresh neutral paint scheme throughout and fully renovated modern kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new countertops and stainless steel appliances. Featuring spacious bedrooms, living room and dining room with original hardwood flooring. Carport and extra large fully-renovated detached garage is perfect for storage, workout room, or workshop and is plumbed and has its own hot water heater. Fully fenced yard. No Pets Please. Renter's Insurance Required. Resident benefit package $10.95/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Bartholf Ave have any available units?
6322 Bartholf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 Bartholf Ave have?
Some of 6322 Bartholf Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Bartholf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Bartholf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Bartholf Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6322 Bartholf Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6322 Bartholf Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Bartholf Ave offers parking.
Does 6322 Bartholf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 Bartholf Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Bartholf Ave have a pool?
No, 6322 Bartholf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Bartholf Ave have accessible units?
No, 6322 Bartholf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Bartholf Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 Bartholf Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
