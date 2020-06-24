6322 Bartholf Ave

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Cedar Hills! This home offers 1,040 sq ft of living space. Fresh neutral paint scheme throughout and fully renovated modern kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new countertops and stainless steel appliances. Featuring spacious bedrooms, living room and dining room with original hardwood flooring. Carport and extra large fully-renovated detached garage is perfect for storage, workout room, or workshop and is plumbed and has its own hot water heater. Fully fenced yard. No Pets Please. Renter's Insurance Required. Resident benefit package $10.95/month.