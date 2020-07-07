6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

Amenities

This beautiful move-in ready town home is located in the Hawthorn gated community of Bartram Park just minutes from major highways, shopping centers, restaurants and the Baptist Health medical center. This 1715 square foot town home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a two-car garage. The vaulted ceiling at entryway leads you to an open floor plan on the first floor. Recently updated wood tile floors create an outstanding open concept feel. Upstairs you will find that the view continues from the master suite! The master bath includes a double sink vanity with lots of counter space, separate shower, garden tub, and a large walk-in closet. Come fall in love with the lake view from the private screened lanai! Schedule a private showing today to experience all that this town home has to offer.