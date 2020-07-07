All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6316 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6316 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

This beautiful move-in ready town home is located in the Hawthorn gated community of Bartram Park just minutes from major highways, shopping centers, restaurants and the Baptist Health medical center. This 1715 square foot town home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a two-car garage. The vaulted ceiling at entryway leads you to an open floor plan on the first floor. Recently updated wood tile floors create an outstanding open concept feel. Upstairs you will find that the view continues from the master suite! The master bath includes a double sink vanity with lots of counter space, separate shower, garden tub, and a large walk-in closet. Come fall in love with the lake view from the private screened lanai! Schedule a private showing today to experience all that this town home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
No, 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.

