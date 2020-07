Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful brick front home in Beatrice Walk! New luxury vinyl plank in all rooms but bedrooms. Separate living room. Family and dining room combination. Large kitchen and breakfast nook with plenty of cabinet space. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. Bathroom boasts dual sinks and separate shower stall and garden tub. Three guest bedrooms and bathroom. Large back yard. Minutes to great shopping and restaurants. Close to NAS Jax. Available immediately! Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee.