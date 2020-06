Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Feel @ home to this 3Br/2bath Property with an amazingly updated spacious kitchen, granite countertops, huge kitchen island, crown moulded cabinets. It has one car garage, great backyard and property is conveniently located at Southside Area and very accessible to everything, shopping stores, restaurants and etc. Home will be Rented ''As Is''