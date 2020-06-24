All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6287 ROLLING TREE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6287 ROLLING TREE ST
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

6287 ROLLING TREE ST

6287 Rolling Tree Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6287 Rolling Tree Street, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Must see rental home -won't last, call for your preview today! Beautiful modern open floor plan, 3 bedrooms & 2 bath home located in Sandler Chase Subdivision. Just 7 minutes from the shops in Oakleaf Town Center. Ceramic tiles in family room, kitchen foyer & wet areas. New carpet installed in all bedrooms. Recently painted. Vaulted ceilings in family room which extends into kitchen & kitchenette, perfect layout for entertaining!Sides and back yard fenced.All Adult applicants 18 or older must submit a application, $50 per application. Applicants must have a combined gross income of at least three times the monthly rent. Credit history and or Civil Court Records must not contain judgments, eviction filing, liens or bankruptcy within the past 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6287 ROLLING TREE ST have any available units?
6287 ROLLING TREE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6287 ROLLING TREE ST have?
Some of 6287 ROLLING TREE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6287 ROLLING TREE ST currently offering any rent specials?
6287 ROLLING TREE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6287 ROLLING TREE ST pet-friendly?
No, 6287 ROLLING TREE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6287 ROLLING TREE ST offer parking?
No, 6287 ROLLING TREE ST does not offer parking.
Does 6287 ROLLING TREE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6287 ROLLING TREE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6287 ROLLING TREE ST have a pool?
No, 6287 ROLLING TREE ST does not have a pool.
Does 6287 ROLLING TREE ST have accessible units?
No, 6287 ROLLING TREE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6287 ROLLING TREE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6287 ROLLING TREE ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia