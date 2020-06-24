6287 ROLLING TREE ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carpet range oven refrigerator

Must see rental home -won't last, call for your preview today! Beautiful modern open floor plan, 3 bedrooms & 2 bath home located in Sandler Chase Subdivision. Just 7 minutes from the shops in Oakleaf Town Center. Ceramic tiles in family room, kitchen foyer & wet areas. New carpet installed in all bedrooms. Recently painted. Vaulted ceilings in family room which extends into kitchen & kitchenette, perfect layout for entertaining!Sides and back yard fenced.All Adult applicants 18 or older must submit a application, $50 per application. Applicants must have a combined gross income of at least three times the monthly rent. Credit history and or Civil Court Records must not contain judgments, eviction filing, liens or bankruptcy within the past 5 years.