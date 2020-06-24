All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

6282 DEVONHURST DR

6282 Devonhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6282 Devonhurst Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful Stone accent home in popular Greenland Chase faces North! 3/3.5 with a flex space/office downstairs. REAL Hardwood floors in Foyer & Kitchen. Open kitchen w/granite counter tops, 42''cabinets,crown molding, pull-out drawers,Stainless Steel Appliances,Eat-in Area & Breakfast Bar opens to Large Family Rm! Master bedroom upstairs has a Nice walk-in closet,Luxurious bath w/double sinks, garden tub, walk-in Shower & Tile Floors. Large loft perfect for play area/exercise equipment/Office. 2nd Bedroom has built-in closet organizers. 3rd Bedroom Suite has it's own private upgraded Bath w/2 closets! Upstairs Laundry has cabinets for storage. Small Backyard...LOW MAINTENANCE!15 Min to NAS JAX, 20 Min to Beach! Convenient to Everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6282 DEVONHURST DR have any available units?
6282 DEVONHURST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6282 DEVONHURST DR have?
Some of 6282 DEVONHURST DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6282 DEVONHURST DR currently offering any rent specials?
6282 DEVONHURST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6282 DEVONHURST DR pet-friendly?
No, 6282 DEVONHURST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6282 DEVONHURST DR offer parking?
No, 6282 DEVONHURST DR does not offer parking.
Does 6282 DEVONHURST DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6282 DEVONHURST DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6282 DEVONHURST DR have a pool?
Yes, 6282 DEVONHURST DR has a pool.
Does 6282 DEVONHURST DR have accessible units?
No, 6282 DEVONHURST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6282 DEVONHURST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6282 DEVONHURST DR has units with dishwashers.
