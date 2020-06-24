6282 DEVONHURST DR

Amenities
Beautiful Stone accent home in popular Greenland Chase faces North! 3/3.5 with a flex space/office downstairs. REAL Hardwood floors in Foyer & Kitchen. Open kitchen w/granite counter tops, 42''cabinets,crown molding, pull-out drawers,Stainless Steel Appliances,Eat-in Area & Breakfast Bar opens to Large Family Rm! Master bedroom upstairs has a Nice walk-in closet,Luxurious bath w/double sinks, garden tub, walk-in Shower & Tile Floors. Large loft perfect for play area/exercise equipment/Office. 2nd Bedroom has built-in closet organizers. 3rd Bedroom Suite has it's own private upgraded Bath w/2 closets! Upstairs Laundry has cabinets for storage. Small Backyard...LOW MAINTENANCE!15 Min to NAS JAX, 20 Min to Beach! Convenient to Everything.